Rock Pi X - X86 Single Board Computer. Preorder today.

Rock Pi X B4E32 SBC/ Mini PC -
Intel Atom x5-Z8350 CPU
4GB LPDDR3 RAM,
32GB eMMC, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, PD 2.0, QC 3.0 and PoE support
https://www.seeedstudio.com/Rock-Pi-X-Model-B-4GB-p-4277.html
There is a 128GB eMMC version available also (which I purchased)
https://shop.allnetchina.cn/collections/frontpage/products/rock-pi-x?variant=32068170350694
This is the same CPU that was in the Atomic Pi, which is (more powerful than a Raspberry Pi), but with 2 more GB's of Memory and up to 112 more GB's of onboard storage.
It can run both Linux x86 Distros as well as Windows 10. All of which I tested and ran on the Atomic Pi, The Rock Pi should run them much faster with the added RAM.
I'm going to be using this for Arcade Emulation.
