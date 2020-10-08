Rock Pi X - X86 Single Board Computer. Preorder today.

Krenum

Apr 29, 2005
16,179

Rock Pi X B4E32 SBC/ Mini PC -​

Intel Atom x5-Z8350 CPU​

4GB LPDDR3 RAM,​

32GB eMMC, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, PD 2.0, QC 3.0 and PoE support​

102110371_1.jpg


https://www.seeedstudio.com/Rock-Pi-X-Model-B-4GB-p-4277.html

There is a 128GB eMMC version available also (which I purchased)
https://shop.allnetchina.cn/collections/frontpage/products/rock-pi-x?variant=32068170350694


This is the same CPU that was in the Atomic Pi, which is (more powerful than a Raspberry Pi), but with 2 more GB's of Memory and up to 112 more GB's of onboard storage.

It can run both Linux x86 Distros as well as Windows 10. All of which I tested and ran on the Atomic Pi, The Rock Pi should run them much faster with the added RAM.

I'm going to be using this for Arcade Emulation.
 
