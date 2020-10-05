Rock Pi X SBC launches 10-10-2020

Rock Pi X B4E32 SBC/ Mini PC - Intel Atom x5-Z8350
CPU with 4GB LPDDR3 RAM,
32GB eMMC, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, PD 2.0, QC 3.0 and PoE support

To Purchase 10/10/2020
https://www.seeedstudio.com/Rock-Pi-X-Model-B-4GB-p-4277.html

Heatsink
https://www.amazon.com/SmartFly-info-Aluminum-Single-Computer/dp/B07XDZKKY4

(Also availible on Seedstudio website for cheaper but currently out of stock).

Same form factor as the Rasberry Pi, but it uses a more powerful x86 intel processor with onboard 8th gen graphics that is clocked @500hmz

I'll be getting one of these to run emulators on. Same CPU as the Atomic Pi had, which was a good system but very hard to set up due to limited RAM and poor driver support.
 
