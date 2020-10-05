Rock Pi X SBC launched today

Rock Pi X B4E32 SBC/ Mini PC - Intel Atom x5-Z8350

CPU with 4GB LPDDR3 RAM,

32GB eMMC, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, PD 2.0, QC 3.0 and PoE support





To Purchase

https://www.seeedstudio.com/Rock-Pi-X-Model-B-4GB-p-4277.html



Heatsink

https://www.amazon.com/SmartFly-info-Aluminum-Single-Computer/dp/B07XDZKKY4



( Also availible on Seedstudio website for cheaper but currently out of stock ).

Same form factor as the Rasberry Pi, but it uses a more powerful x86 intel processor with onboard 8th gen graphics that is clocked @500hmzI'll be getting one of these to run emulators on. Same CPU as the Atomic Pi had, which was a good system but very hard to set up due to limited RAM and poor driver support.