Rock Band 4 coming to Xbox One & PS4

Perhaps. Though we are forgetting that the last iteration of these games had online MP, so theoretically you could just play by yourself with friends (or random people) online.



I do agree with what you are saying, though. I guess my real issue is that the games really don't require any major graphical horsepower and yet they are only making them for newer consoles. I guess eventually support has to end for PS3/X360, but for a game like Rock Band/Guitar Hero where people have invested a bunch in DLC songs, peripherals, etc. it might make sense to have a version that is compatible with those systems/hardware. It makes me a bit nervous when they say they will TRY to make the peripherals compatible, because to me that just means they will ultimately come out and say it can't be done and you have to re-buy everything...plus a current-gen console.



I also imagine they will try to do something like they did with RB1/2/3 where you had to pay $6-10 or something just to import songs from the previous game that you already bought (and not even all the songs, at that). Which really sucked, but at least they had the feature, I guess.



Making the whole thing a "platform" is a great idea, though with RB3 they were already approaching that, since you could import most songs from the previous games and they were releasing songs for years after RB3 released. So now it just feels like they want to start over and require you to buy everything again, which is a bit of a hard pill to swallow considering how much I invested in the first go round.