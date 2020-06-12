Roccat kone emp

I dont understand it...



So my new roccat mouse have 11 buttons + 11 more if you count the easy shift+ ones

But i dont know what is easy shift+ key ?

I understand it gives me 11 more buttons to assign a key for, but what key do i need to press to use these easy shift keys ?



I tryed to assign a macro on the easyshift side botton on the mouse where it writes 12345 for testing

but that only works if i assign it to on eof the first 11 bottons.



I simple can not understand what button to press to use the easyshift bottons ?

Or where can i assign an easy shift key ?