Roccat kone emp

Psycrow
Limp Gawd
- Joined
- Feb 26, 2010
- Messages
- 437
I dont understand it...
So my new roccat mouse have 11 buttons + 11 more if you count the easy shift+ ones
But i dont know what is easy shift+ key ?
I understand it gives me 11 more buttons to assign a key for, but what key do i need to press to use these easy shift keys ?
I tryed to assign a macro on the easyshift side botton on the mouse where it writes 12345 for testing
but that only works if i assign it to on eof the first 11 bottons.
I simple can not understand what button to press to use the easyshift bottons ?
Or where can i assign an easy shift key ?
