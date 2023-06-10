Robot Steals RAM Data by Freezing Chips in Chilling Cybersecurity Demo

erek
A Chilling and disturbing reality. This definitely introduces a cooling effect on the industry to anyone paying attention
"The data reader relies on what’s known as a conductive elastomer IC test socket. This is what the frozen chips are pressed into. Cui likens its consistency to hard gummy bears. A piston pushes the frozen chips into this socket without damaging the chips or the surrounding PCB. Once a copy is made, the data can be evaluated.
The new cryo-mechanical robot was successfully tested on a couple of devices, including a Siemens SIMATIC S7-1500 PLC, which revealed firmware binaries that had been encrypted. They also pulled runtime ARM TrustZone memory from DDR3 DRAM inside an 8800 series Cisco IP Phone.
Cui explains these types of attacks, known as cold boot attacks, can be thwarted using physical encryption—something found in modern gaming consoles like Xbox and PS5. However, most processors in everyday computers are not physically encrypted, making them vulnerable to this type of data extraction. To read more about this cryo-mechanical robot, check out Cui’s interview with The Register."
Source: https://www.tomshardware.com/news/robot-steals-ram-data-by-freezing
