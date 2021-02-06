Robert A. Altman, ZeniMax Founder and CEO, Has Died

ZeniMax Media, the parent company of developers like Bethesda and id Software, announced that its founder and CEO Robert A. Altman died. Altman was 73.News of Altman’s death was published on the official Bethesda Twitter account. “We are deeply saddened to tell you of the passing of Robert A. Altman, our Founder and CEO. He was a true visionary, friend, and believer in the spirit of people and the power of what they could accomplish together. He was an extraordinary leader, and an even better human being.”Sad news.As a gamer who has fond memories of Bethesda titles through the years. I thank him for everything he's given us.Rest in Peace.