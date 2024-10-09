Road to Vostok - It's Escape from Tarkov, but Singleplayer

atarumoroboshi18
Road to Vostok
There's really no other way to describe this game. It's everything that Escape from Tarkov is, but completely and totally single player. A brand new demo was just released and it looks and plays very well. It's going to be a VERY hardcore game...
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SFIOmb1hseA
