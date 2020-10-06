RNDA2 L1 network for cache

N

noko

Supreme [H]ardness
Apr 14, 2010
5,511
One of the papers that surfaced was dealing with a new cache scheme for GPU's issued by AMD:
https://adwaitjog.github.io/docs/pdf/sharedl1-pact20.pdf

One of the writers, Mohamed Assem Ibrahim, explains how this will work:


This looks to be very promising with some incredible IPC gains of 22% up to 52% and 49% energy savings. Worth a read through and look.
 
