RNDA2 L1 network for cache

One of the papers that surfaced was dealing with a new cache scheme for GPU's issued by AMD:
https://adwaitjog.github.io/docs/pdf/sharedl1-pact20.pdf
One of the writers, Mohamed Assem Ibrahim, explains how this will work:
This looks to be very promising with some incredible IPC gains of 22% up to 52% and 49% energy savings. Worth a read through and look.
