Just to update, MSI did accept my RMA and returned a fresh card. I don't think I'm going to ever buy a waterblocked card again. I get more nervous about RMA'ing it and I think it took longer because of it. Also while I plan to run it into the ground, resale might be tough.



I guess always keep a backup card in case of situations like this... I was lucky I was able to resurrect a 1080ti I had sitting around, the process took about a month.



The 2080ti was the first time I had to RMA a card. Lets say I might be less likely to throw around "just RMA it" in the future!

Click to expand...