RMA to Gigabyte or Newegg?

You're right that Newegg won't do a replacement. The problem with RMA to Gigabyte is they'll deny it if invoice is less than 30 days old, and tell you to return to retailer. So you can either:



- Sit on it 30 days waiting for Newegg return window to close, and then open RMA with Gigabyte

- Keep grinding trying to get another 5090 if its financially feasible, and if you find one then return the GB to Newegg



If I were in the situation, I'd focus on the second option, because with an RMA: a) there's no guarantee they don't find some reason to reject it - and then you have a brick, b) the total time between now and finally getting a RMA replacement could be 60+ days. FWIW, I've never been screwed by Gigabyte on a GPU RMA and I've done numerous.



I would also make sure the card is actually DOA, verify power connectors, maybe try on a different MB, or with a different PSU or cables or whatever else you can swap in to isolate/eliminate. I've had GPUs that seemed like they died, and next morning mysteriously turn on again. PFM (Pure Fucking Magic) is the trade term. Are there no LEDs lighting up on the GPU whatsoever? No fans spinning?