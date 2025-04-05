RMA to Gigabyte or Newegg?

Congrtulations to me. I got a DOA 5090. Well, it ran for like 20 minutes. I hadn't even played a game on it yet, just ran some benchmarks. Card crashed in the middle of a Cyberpunk 2077 in-game benchmark run. I was just trying to figure out what to set DLSS to.

At any rate I'm trying to decide if I should send this 5090 back to Newegg or send it to Gigabyte for warranty service. I'm a little concerned that Newegg will try to just refund it, then prices go up again due to tariffs and I'm back to trying to get one of these things. Anyone RMAed a card to Gigabyte? How long do they usually take?
 
You're right that Newegg won't do a replacement. The problem with RMA to Gigabyte is they'll deny it if invoice is less than 30 days old, and tell you to return to retailer. So you can either:

- Sit on it 30 days waiting for Newegg return window to close, and then open RMA with Gigabyte
- Keep grinding trying to get another 5090 if its financially feasible, and if you find one then return the GB to Newegg

If I were in the situation, I'd focus on the second option, because with an RMA: a) there's no guarantee they don't find some reason to reject it - and then you have a brick, b) the total time between now and finally getting a RMA replacement could be 60+ days. FWIW, I've never been screwed by Gigabyte on a GPU RMA and I've done numerous.

I would also make sure the card is actually DOA, verify power connectors, maybe try on a different MB, or with a different PSU or cables or whatever else you can swap in to isolate/eliminate. I've had GPUs that seemed like they died, and next morning mysteriously turn on again. PFM (Pure Fucking Magic) is the trade term. Are there no LEDs lighting up on the GPU whatsoever? No fans spinning?
 
That's only for the warrantee extension. They still have a 3-year warranty.
 
I'm not following. Again, RMA's almost universally get rejected if you're still within the 30 day retail return window. You buy a GPU last week and request an RMA with Gigabyte/ASUS/etc today, they'll deny it and tell you return it to Newegg/Amazon/BestBuy etc.
 
Gigabyte extends your warranty to 4 years if you register their cards within 30 days of purchase.
 
Respectfully, that's fine but doesn't change the policy that an RMA request needs to be >30 days of invoice date. If I seem pedantic it's because of the dollar amount of OP's 5090, plus too many experiences dealing with RMA depts teaching me not to take chances. It's not normally an issue anyone has to think about, except in a unique supply constrained situation like this.

OP doesn't have to take my word for it, contact Gigabyte. But there's a non zero chance that what a level1 customer service rep says is bad info because they're clueless, meaning they could say 'no problem', you open the RMA online and upload your invoice and maybe it even gets auto-approved, but then when you send the GPU in it gets bounced back for the reason I already stated - because the receiving Tech is a dick following the letter of the policy. And then there may not be time left to return it to retailer by the time you get the original broken GPU shipped back to you. I've had that happen (ASUS).
 
I could buy another one but I don't want to deal with the stock trackers and whacking F5. Sure as hell don't want to pay for 2 and get one, but yeah I could float another one for a bit until I get a refund.

I can try the card in my old rig tomorrow. I doubt it's the PSU. Seasonic Prime TX-1600 with a native 12V-2x6 cable. Old rig has a Seasonic Prime TX-1000 from 2020 in it. Should be fine, though of course I'll have to use the adapter cable.

Sounds like I'm sending this back to Newegg. Ugh. Hmm... it was a combo though. Combos can't be refunded unless I send everything back, so if I only send the GPU they can't refund it, right? Ok, probably dreaming here. If I were older and retired I might be tempted to press the issue, but I'm not even 50 yet and it's too much hassle.
 
^ Yes, DOA GPU I'm 99.99% sure they'll expect the entire combo returned even if the combo item was some POS they were trying to get rid of to begin with.

Bright side, in my experience Newegg is actually pretty fast about refunding once the returned item hits their dock, typically 48-72hrs they've already inspected/verified everything and you get an email the CC refund was initiated. Amazon on the other hand is hell on high value electronics specifically (long manual inspection backlogs), and I've seen 4-6 week delays between UPS showing it delivered to their dock and actually seeing the refund initiated. If you bring a DOA GPU to BestBuy they'll also just refund with no option for replace.

So yeah try reseating, reconnecting, retesting the GPU in the morning first, go from there.
 
With how poor stock is, I wonder how quickly RMA turn around will be. As mentioned could easily take many weeks if they don't have a new card to send right away, or if they don't have the necessary parts to repair. If you send it back to newegg, with stock as it is, generally stores do refunds and not replacements. Might want to double check newegg's policy. In which case you're going to need to wait again for it to come in stock and deal with possible price increases. The RMA route means you need to wait until the 30 day window is over.

Sucks either way, suppose you'll have to determine which method you're more comfortable with. Either way, seems like you'll be waiting a while to get a functional GPU. But who knows, if it is defective, maybe it is a simple fix for Gigabyte.
 
Fun bit there is it's a combo. Combos cannot be returned for refund untless all parts are returned. So what about one defective part? Sounds messy.

I'm not sure about that 30 day window, if I push. Gigabyte's warranty doesn't say anything about return windows. I'm pretty sure they're legally liable for their warranty regardless of when I bought it as long as it's less that 3 years ago. But, of course, they can still be a giant pain in the ass, which is the #1 reason I want a replacement and not a refund. Buying a 5090 is a giant pain in the ass, and I don't want to do it again.
 
No, it's a "Gaming". But please stop talking about the warranty extension. I just want a card that fucking works. +1 year warranty is useless if it doesn't work in the first place, and I'll probably have a 6090 or whatever AMD comes up with or maybe an ARC Druid D999XE Creeping Doom Edition if we're really lucky by the time the 3 year standard warranty expires. Yeah an extra year of warranty is nice, but it's just not at all important compared to having a card that works in the first place.
 
I went through it a bunch of times a few years ago when I was buying GPU's during the 30-series era and would occasionally get a dead one. The AIB would *always* say "return to place of purchase" and act like "wtf why are you bothering us". Asus, Gigabyte, Zotac off top of head.

ASUS Dark Hero X570 motherboard was another occasion - they were impossible to get for a while but I managed one, it was DOA, I tried to RMA and ASUS told me "return to place of purchase". I didn't drill down into the warranty fineprint to see if anything about return windows was in there, it's not like I would've had much recourse after getting denied.

But knock yourself out, don't take my word for it, was just trying to save you some time. If they let you send it in, cool. Good luck.
 
I figure the way it really works is if you really push they'll cave. But that'll probably involve a whole lot of work being a giant pain in the ass or filing a lawsuit, so not worth it. If I'm going to fuck with someone I'm more inclined to fuck with Newegg. It's a combo. No partial refunds. No sending the other part back means no refund, right? For $270 I might be tempted to mess with Newegg. Maybe drag AmEx into it. Still a giant pain in the ass, and I still just want a working card goddammit.
 
Starting a dispute with Amex is a last resort thing unless you don't mind getting blacklisted by Newegg.
I really hope you get the card working again.
From the pictures you have 2 x 12V-2x6 on the PSU so try both, swap cables, use the adapter, etc. In the bios try PCIe 4.0 / bifurcation settings. Make sure everything is updated.
 
Uh, why would you file a false charge back? You'll get blacklisted by Newegg. They sent what was ordered, and their return policy was clearly stated when you bought the combo. Just return the whole thing if you're going the Newegg route. Stinks you got a doa, but you can't file a fake charge back because of that. You could get in more trouble than just this, too, for doing so.
 
I was talking about Gigabyte, at least for the getting someone to cave part. Their warranty policy doesn't say anything about purchase dates or return windows, so if you were willing to fight I bet you could get Gigabyte to honor their warranty before 30 days. Of course it'll probably take a lot more than 30 days to make that happpen. Newegg I'm happy to go to war with if they don't respect thier own combo terms.
 
The warranty starts when you receive the replacement+1/y if you register it in 30 days. If you return it, you have to roll the dice all over again.

I'm sure Newegg will give you your money back, and from also personal experience, Gigabyte support is shitty, but it's no less shitty than any of the big names in Nvidia cards; they're all assholes.

Both are shitty options, I'm just giving you the one I'd take. 30 minutes on the phone versus who knows what online.
 
