RMA to Gigabyte or Newegg?

Congrtulations to me. I got a DOA 5090. Well, it ran for like 20 minutes. I hadn't even played a game on it yet, just ran some benchmarks. Card crashed in the middle of a Cyberpunk 2077 in-game benchmark run. I was just trying to figure out what to set DLSS to.
At any rate I'm trying to decide if I should send this 5090 back to Newegg or send it to Gigabyte for warranty service. I'm a little concerned that Newegg will try to just refund it, then prices go up again due to tariffs and I'm back to trying to get one of these things. Anyone RMAed a card to Gigabyte? How long do they usually take?
