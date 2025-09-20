Rituals before you play Video Games?

Comixbooks
I usually get my COQ10 and Multivitamin in me a drink from the basement sip a Mnt. DEW Baja Blast or a Pepsi cola while I game. Get my Valari pillow out then fire up old Steam backlog knowing I'll never finish even one game. I only play games with a controller nowadays. Unless I'm out of luck with something like Pantheon Rise of the Fallen.
Sometimes I really want to get into a game I'll start melting Wax Melts I have this huge collection acquired past thee years from Walmart.
