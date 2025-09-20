  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Rituals before you play Video Games?

Comixbooks

Comixbooks

Fully [H]
Joined
Jun 7, 2008
Messages
24,620
I usually get my COQ10 and Multivitamin in me a drink from the basement sip a Mnt. DEW Baja Blast or a Pepsi cola while I game. Get my Valari pillow out then fire up old Steam backlog knowing I'll never finish even one game. I only play games with a controller nowadays. Unless I'm out of luck with something like Pantheon Rise of the Fallen.

Sometimes I really want to get into a game I'll start melting Wax Melts I have this huge collection acquired past thee years from Walmart.
 
