Rising temps on i7 7700K with H115i

Hey all, over the past couple months I've been playing closer attention to the core temps on my i7 7700K (see signature). When I first built this system they would typically fall around 30-32C at idle, but now they've crept up to a consistent 40-42C. At full load they skyrocket to around 77-83C. Granted, I haven't touched the heat block on my H115i since I installed it back in late 2017.
I used the stock thermal paste which I do not regret, at least originally, but wondering if it's simply time to replace it with some AS5. Just a sanity check on this idea-
- Do the current temps seem to high?
- If I clean the heat block and re-apply new thermal paste, is this likely to help?
- Maybe doing the above is good general practice every couple of years, regardless of what the temps appear to be?