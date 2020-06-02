Rising temps on i7 7700K with H115i

Do the current temps seem to high?

Hey all, over the past couple months I've been playing closer attention to the core temps on my i7 7700K (see signature). When I first built this system they would typically fall around 30-32C at idle, but now they've crept up to a consistent 40-42C. At full load they skyrocket to around 77-83C. Granted, I haven't touched the heat block on my H115i since I installed it back in late 2017.I used the stock thermal paste which I do not regret, at least originally, but wondering if it's simply time to replace it with some AS5. Just a sanity check on this idea-Thanks