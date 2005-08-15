Rise of the Triad "ROTT"

Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Super huge levels - up to one million sq. feet, and up to 16 stories high!
Ten unique, real digitized enemies (actual Apogee employees!)
Thirteen hardcore weapons, including magical weapons.
Nearly every object can be destroyed - even mark walls with bullet holes!
Modem and network playable, up to 11 players via an IPX compatible network.
Adjustable violence/gore levels, from none (for children) to "excessive"!
20 Megabytes of explosive graphics, animations, music and digitized sounds!
Play one of five players, each with unique attributes and abilities.
In modem or network play, each player can can select what they want to look like.
Look both up and down, up to 45 degrees, to see what is above and below.
Ten unique, digitized enemies in the game, plus four multi-stage bosses!
15 incredible game hazards, like Spinblades, gun bunkers, huge boulders, Firejets, pits, Firechutes, Lavawalls, gas grates, and more.
Special effects galore: Fog, lightning with properly delayed thunder, parallaxing skies, real lights that illuminate walls (you can shoot the lights and the room gets darker), ricocheting bullets, wind sounds, and more.
Jump pads will spring you up into the air to jump over obstacles, walls, other players, (great in multiplayer games) and even to reach new weapons.
Many useful objects and power-ups, like a fireproof vest, gas mask, Mercury mode (enables the player to fly!), and even a special "god" and "dog" modes, both making the player invincible for a short time (with hilarious side effects).
32 page full color game manual.
Footer4321 said:would love to see it come out again... along with terminal velocity.... and hell why not wacky wheels?... all the great share ware games that everyone played... i loved the days when you would buy 1 game and get like 10 share-wares with it
versello said:Terminal Velocity was awesome. The music was pretty badass too. Wasn't there a sequel? I remember also playing Microsoft's Hellbender... that was pretty fun.
Man, I have so many memories playing games from the early - mid 90's. TV, ROTT, Under a Killing Moon, Quarantine...
that was a great weapon.. that was the one that sot like a lil bomb then 4 or so fires would run the lenght of the map right?... i just loved the huge wide open spaces with tons of creeps....Trepidati0n said:My favorite weapon in ROTT was the ground flame wall weapon. It was always funning killing 4 people and watching the skeletons hit the ground. I really did love ROTT. It even ran good on school machines =P.
-tReP