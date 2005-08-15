Rise of the Triad "ROTT"

does anyone know if they have redone it, like opengl or a windows xp release using tcp-ip.. with them doing duke3d and doom-quake I figured "why not" they might have it done?

anyone know?
 
No. Last I talked to Tom Hall, while he thinks it would be fun and very cool, he doesn't have time to do it himself, nor is he aware of any fan based projects.
 
Yeah, no one has redone it. However, it does work just fine under Win XP.
 
Great lan game. The mods for it are great too, gotta love the jump pads
 
First FPS I really got into. The graphics were AMAZING back in the day.
Haha the mushrooms were great!! And the game had mushrooms too. They were pretty trippy.
 
would love to see it come out again... along with terminal velocity.... and hell why not wacky wheels?... all the great share ware games that everyone played... i loved the days when you would buy 1 game and get like 10 share-wares with it
 
i can get it to work with xp, but I cant get the sound to work good, and the network. has anyone else got it to work>?
 
ROTT was the best FPS game back in the day. I played that all the time. It was sweet. I preferred it over Doom and others. I wish they would do a remake. It wouldn't be too hard, use the Quake 3, Doom3, or Half Life engine and just make a mod with the various maps. :)

Come on guys, do it for me! ;) I'm not a modder, but I'd be interested in doing anything I could to help out! Map design I could do a little, but no art or character design.
 
man RoTT is still awesome as it is! The crappy blocky gore is what makes it so amazing!
 
Remember the "Dog mode"? Damn that was a great game.

The "features" of the game (for entertainemtn value):

Super huge levels - up to one million sq. feet, and up to 16 stories high!
Ten unique, real digitized enemies (actual Apogee employees!)
Thirteen hardcore weapons, including magical weapons.
Nearly every object can be destroyed - even mark walls with bullet holes!
Modem and network playable, up to 11 players via an IPX compatible network.
Adjustable violence/gore levels, from none (for children) to "excessive"!
20 Megabytes of explosive graphics, animations, music and digitized sounds!
Play one of five players, each with unique attributes and abilities.
In modem or network play, each player can can select what they want to look like.
Look both up and down, up to 45 degrees, to see what is above and below.
Ten unique, digitized enemies in the game, plus four multi-stage bosses!
15 incredible game hazards, like Spinblades, gun bunkers, huge boulders, Firejets, pits, Firechutes, Lavawalls, gas grates, and more.
Special effects galore: Fog, lightning with properly delayed thunder, parallaxing skies, real lights that illuminate walls (you can shoot the lights and the room gets darker), ricocheting bullets, wind sounds, and more.
Jump pads will spring you up into the air to jump over obstacles, walls, other players, (great in multiplayer games) and even to reach new weapons.
Many useful objects and power-ups, like a fireproof vest, gas mask, Mercury mode (enables the player to fly!), and even a special "god" and "dog" modes, both making the player invincible for a short time (with hilarious side effects).
32 page full color game manual.
Amazaing how many of these are taken for granted today... Hell being able to look up and down was a big enough deal to make the features list.

Man I wish I still had my copy. Gave it away a long time ago, but I think I'm going to go on ebay and buy someones copy of it. And Blake Stone, and the original Doom.
 
Terminal Velocity was awesome. The music was pretty badass too. Wasn't there a sequel? I remember also playing Microsoft's Hellbender... that was pretty fun.

Man, I have so many memories playing games from the early - mid 90's. TV, ROTT, Under a Killing Moon, Quarantine...
 
I remember playing the demo I think it was off of my duke nukem3d cd as well as tv and the side scroller duke nukems or was that commander keen. I dont remember :p
 
There was a sequel called "Fury3". Definitely one of my favorite games. The sequel to Fury3 was Hellbender, which I bought as soon as it came out, but don't remember enjoying nearly as much.
 
My favorite weapon in ROTT was the ground flame wall weapon. It was always funning killing 4 people and watching the skeletons hit the ground. I really did love ROTT. It even ran good on school machines =P.

-tReP
 
that was a great weapon.. that was the one that sot like a lil bomb then 4 or so fires would run the lenght of the map right?... i just loved the huge wide open spaces with tons of creeps....
 
1690906203925.png


You're in luck, person who hasn't visited the forum in over 3 years. The Ludicrous Edition ported by Nightdive into the KEX engine is out now! It includes optional QoL features in addition to making it completely playable in modern Windows.

https://www.gog.com/en/game/rise_of_the_triad_ludicrous_edition




 
Wow none of these guys post here anymore come back! Before I even joined in 2008 excepted for Gillette and Trepidation viewing forum could of lost their passwords or email.
 
