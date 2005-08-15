Rise of the Triad "ROTT"

Super huge levels - up to one million sq. feet, and up to 16 stories high!

Ten unique, real digitized enemies (actual Apogee employees!)

Thirteen hardcore weapons, including magical weapons.

Nearly every object can be destroyed - even mark walls with bullet holes!

Modem and network playable, up to 11 players via an IPX compatible network.

Adjustable violence/gore levels, from none (for children) to "excessive"!

20 Megabytes of explosive graphics, animations, music and digitized sounds!

Play one of five players, each with unique attributes and abilities.

In modem or network play, each player can can select what they want to look like.

Look both up and down, up to 45 degrees, to see what is above and below.

Ten unique, digitized enemies in the game, plus four multi-stage bosses!

15 incredible game hazards, like Spinblades, gun bunkers, huge boulders, Firejets, pits, Firechutes, Lavawalls, gas grates, and more.

Special effects galore: Fog, lightning with properly delayed thunder, parallaxing skies, real lights that illuminate walls (you can shoot the lights and the room gets darker), ricocheting bullets, wind sounds, and more.

Jump pads will spring you up into the air to jump over obstacles, walls, other players, (great in multiplayer games) and even to reach new weapons.

Many useful objects and power-ups, like a fireproof vest, gas mask, Mercury mode (enables the player to fly!), and even a special "god" and "dog" modes, both making the player invincible for a short time (with hilarious side effects).

32 page full color game manual.