Rise of the Ronin is a combat-focused open-world action RPG that takes place in Japan at a time of great change...it is the very end of a 300-year-long Edo Period, commonly known as “Bakumatsu”...the game is set in late 19th Century Japan as it faces the tides of change as civil war continues to rage between the Tokugawa Shogunate and the Anti-Shogunate factions



In a PlayStation Blog talking about Rise of the Ronin, Team Ninja Director/President Fumihiko Yasuda states that the game has been in development for seven years...it's a culmination of all the skills and knowledge that the team has gained over the years as they take things to the next level by portraying the most critical revolution in the history of Japan...



Rise of the Ronin - Reveal Trailer



