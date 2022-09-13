Rise of the Ronin (PS5 exclusive)

Rise of the Ronin - Reveal Trailer | PS5 Games

It's darkest before dawn. In Rise of the Ronin you will explore an evolving world as you fight to forge a new era for Japan

coming in 2024

 
In a PlayStation Blog talking about Rise of the Ronin, Team Ninja Director/President Fumihiko Yasuda states that the game has been in development for seven years...it's a culmination of all the skills and knowledge that the team has gained over the years as they take things to the next level by portraying the most critical revolution in the history of Japan

Rise of the Ronin is a combat-focused open-world action RPG that takes place in Japan at a time of great change...it is the very end of a 300-year-long Edo Period, commonly known as “Bakumatsu”...the game is set in late 19th Century Japan as it faces the tides of change as civil war continues to rage between the Tokugawa Shogunate and the Anti-Shogunate factions...

polonyc2 said:
Team Ninja game...I'm sure it's coming to PC as well...maybe a timed exclusive
Who knows how long that will be, though. Jim Ryan said in the past that he didn't see the period before games going to PC to be as long as it has been, but we have yet to see that play out. It's been more than a year since GoW Ragnarök came out with no sign of the PC version, yet.
 
