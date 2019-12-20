Rise of Skywalker discussion + SPOILERS

The surviving Resistance faces the First Order once more as Rey, Finn and Poe Dameron's journey continues. With the power and knowledge of generations behind them, the final battle commences. Release date: December 20, 2019 (USA) Director: J.J. Abrams Story by: George Lucas Music composed by: John Williams Screenplay: J.J. Abrams, Chris Terrio I saw it last night. I liked it a lot, and I laughed a lot too. The Emperor was hilarious and on point. What did you like? What didn't you like? What did you think of light side Ben Solo? Where did all those alliance ships from from at the end? Can the tiny mechanic alien get his own show please? Why was C3PO interpreting the sith language so creepy? Why didn't Rey want Palpatines last name? I see no problem. You cant choose your parents.