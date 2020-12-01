RISC-V, the Linux of the chip world, is starting to produce technological breakthroughs

erek
"No matter how successful RISC-V proves, however, the world may never know the full extent of its usage. That is because while ARM and other commercial technology providers make their licensees sign documents, no one using RISC-V has to disclose usage.
RISC-V International asks vendors to voluntarily disclose usage, but does not compel such disclosure.
For that reason, "It'll be hard to see concrete evidence" of the extent of RISC-V usage, said Patterson.
Nevertheless, evidence of technological progress in a part like Micro Magic's suggests to Patterson and others that the impact of RISC-V could ultimately be large.
Recently, Patterson conducted a series of one-on-one interviews with his collaborators, via video, to produce a virtual celebration for the tenth anniversary of RISC-V's creation.
One collaborator offered a striking perspective, Patterson told ZDNet.
"In five or ten years, RISC-V could be the most important instruction set" in the world, Patterson recalled the individual saying.
"On one hand, it sounds crazy," he said, "but it's not impossible.""
https://www.zdnet.com/article/risc-...rting-to-produce-technological-breakthroughs/
