RISC-V: The Game-Changer In Microprocessor Investments. Here's 3 Companies Riding The Wave.

erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
10,203
Anyone else riding the RISC-V wave with us?


7jwtqdzsonwvrkxzeufchzncq4iblopgrzbfaazq-g2cuh_i44.png

Intel Corporation is a technology company that designs and manufactures products and technologies. They are best known for their processors like the Core-i series, Pentium series, etc. The company operates in segments like:

  • Client Computing Group (CCG) - focused on the long-term operating system, hardware, system architecture, and application integration to enable PC experiences
  • Data Center and AI (DCAI) - offers workload-optimized solutions to enterprise customers and cloud service providers, as well as silicon devices for communications service providers.
  • Network and Edge (NEX) - helps networks and edge computing systems from inflexible fixed-function hardware to general-purpose compute, acceleration, and networking devices running cloud-native software on programmable hardware.
  • Mobileye - offers driving assistance and self-driving solutions
  • Accelerated Computing Systems Graphics (AXG) - provides products and technologies that aim to solve customer computational problems
The company has tried to adopt the new architecture and help advance the technology. One of its attempts for adoption is its partnership with Ashling to provide Ashling RiscFree IDE for Intel® FPGAs and Unified Debugger support for Nios® V soft processors.

Final Thoughts​

It’s no doubt that RISC-V has emerged as a disruptive force in the processor industry that is set to challenge the dominance of proprietary ISAs. The technology has garnered attention from startups, industry giants, and even academia. While it may still encounter challenges regarding ecosystem maturity and overcoming industry dominance, its importance and impact cannot be ignored. As investors, it is important to understand and keep tabs on such disruptive technologies that may reshape the industry standard and provide investors like you and me a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to invest in a product far before it's widely adopted.”

1687285466218.jpeg

Source: https://www.barchart.com/story/news...nvestments-here-s-3-companies-riding-the-wave
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top