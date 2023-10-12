RISC-V sets sight on GPUs — all your cores belong to us

“If you look at the ecosystem for the GPU, the toolchain is controlled by NVIDIA,” says Fan. “Other competitors, including AMD, have tried to break the monopoly but failed. It’s almost impossible to be compatible with a continuously updated NVIDIA ecosystem by extending RISC-V’s standard instruction set. On the other hand, it’s also hard to make a fresh start, because NVIDIA has the first-mover advantages.”“It’s going to be a while before RISC-V catches up and can compete with an established product and ecosystem,” says Hauck. “But you’re going to start to see, for certain applications, that there is no reason why a RISC-V processor, given the right company behind it, can’t succeed. There are a lot of great software developers out there. Eventually they will get there because the community has got all the tools they need to innovate.”So how long will it be before we see RISC-V GPUS and AI processors? “If you want something that has a reasonable complement of AI features for a non-GPU kind of world, then you already have that today,” says Himelstein. “But a full complement with a ratified matrix and all the other things that these groups have been asking for is probably going to show up in about a year and a half for the basic stuff, and then the advanced stuff probably in three to four years.”An incremental approach allows pieces to be used a lot quicker. “It is much better to standardize each of the GPU capabilities respectively, rather than standardize the whole GPU product,” says Fan. “As for AI capabilities, we think the ongoing RISC-V matrix extension is a better choice for IC designers.”