RISC-V Ecosystem Gets More Standardization as Ubuntu Drops Non-Compliant CPUs

"Even Framework, maker modular laptops, has been criticized for shipping devices with older RISC-V implementations. Not everyone is convinced this approach will benefit the wider community. Hobbyists worry that excluding legacy boards will slow grassroots adoption, pushing developers to seek out distributions such as Debian that promise continued support through custom repositories. OpenBSD advocates point out that their operating system remains compatible with the full range of RISC‑V hardware, presenting an attractive alternative for those unable or unwilling to upgrade. However, as our interview with RISC-V Foundation CEO points out, the foundation "shipped more than 200 boards to individuals. If any key maintainer needs a board that they have not been able to get, they can contact us at help@riscv.org for evaluation and support."
For Linux OS makers like Canonical, requiring Ubuntu to meet an RVA23 baseline is a step in the right direction to help combat fragmentation and allow the RISC-V ecosystem to grow. Especially as the ISA specification and profiles are now standardized, software support is emerging rapidly for every type of workload, from mobile to HPC and AI."
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/338734/...ardization-as-ubuntu-drops-non-compliant-cpus
