Ripping music CD on Nero didn't get 1.4Mbps on FLAC

https://support.nero.com/en/support...rip-audio-cd-by-nero-burning-rom-nero-express
I am following the above guide from Nero, except I select FLAC
I have the original music Cd, as I use Nero ROM, all I get is 44.1kHz, 16 bit, but a range of 480 bps to 732 bps, depends on the song (of the same CD)
I then play back that original music CD, and ea. song does shows 1.4Mbps, so how do you rip it to get 1.4Mbps?
