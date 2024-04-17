Ripping music CD on Nero didn't get 1.4Mbps on FLAC

FLAC is a compression format, by definition it reduces the bitrate for a given file. But it's lossless, so all the information is retained, it should sound the same.

If you want constant bitrate, I think you'll want another format. If you want uncompressed, you'll want WAV iirc.
 
okay, thanks , I'll try it again under WAV and see what happens. I'll post an update
 
Oh the joy of your threads!

Nero lol WTF. Use something better and more recent. dBpoweramp is something I highly recommend.

1.4Mbps is the uncompressed CD audio. FLAC is compressed (but lossless) and depending on your FLAC compression setting the file size will change.

Don't bother with WAV as all you are doing is taking up more disc space.

Stick with FLAC...end of advice and reading from me.
 
Yeah ... FLAC. Recommending anything else is dumb. This was the format we all used exclusively back when What.CD was still a thing (I really miss that site). I've also heard dBpoweramp is good. I used to use XLD on the Mac back then. I just stream everything now as I don't have the time, nor the energy, for this hobby anymore. What.CD being shut down really killed my enthusiasm for it.
 
I paid for the Nero s/w. I'm not going to buy another s/w. The thing about using a s/w that you know best, is that you know where the bugs are, and you know what to expect from that s/w. If I try a new s/w, I have to start from scratch to find out what kind of bugs are in that new s/w. Ashampoo for e.g., does NOT burn the max. capacity of a blu-ray disc. So I don't want those surprise by trying / buying a new s/w
 
I'll try to take a stab at this, though you seem stuck in the mud. So you bought the software, so what?, I bought a 14.4 kbps modem, doesn't mean I still use it. Nero was outdated for ripping music 15+ years ago, and as far as I know it still is out of date for that purpose. dbPoweramp, EAC and others introduced error checking and anyone who cared dumped Nero a decade plus ago for those options. If you care about the file output, and accuracy compared to the CD original Nero isn't the software you want. Learn something new.
 
Yeah a Nero disc came with every Lite On, LG, HP, Sony, NEC, Plextor burner that I ever bought, including the Lightscribe versions.
I think I "actually" bought it at BB after I got 8x Creative burner (that didn't ship with Nero) and found out that WMP sucked ass.
 
well said. I finally have time to try out dBpoweramp, it is much better, it rips all those songs at 1.4MBps, I don't know if this is simple programming to do or not, if so, Nero should be able to do the same. I rarely rip CD, this is the 2nd CD in 5 yr. When I bought Nero, it's for burning blu-ray disc and I still burn a few 100Gb BD-R on a busy month.
 
It's not what.cd but with a bit of tos abuse tidal can be exploited with a command line or a gui app to download things with an active subscription. It's less than the cost of a CD every month and you don't need a drive or to get up and go shop or retrieve things from your porch.
 
Mbps not MB bits Bytes you have it backwards in the same paragraph.
 
AShampoo is the shadiest crappiest software company around.

dBpoweramp - is the go to for conversions and ripping, it just works.
 
It varies from song to song, but most FLACs I have ripped from CDs range from mid-to-upper 700 Kbps range to almost 900 Kbps. I don't pretend to know even the slightest thing about audio, but I think the highest you'll see FLACs go is probably the 900 Kbps range. Most of the ones I have purchased and downloaded from artists have also been in that same 700-900 range (I have a few that are just over 1Mbps). 1.4 Mbps is for uncompressed CD audio. From what I understand, FLAC files are naturally gonna be a bit lower due to compression. However as others have stated above, FLAC is lossless, which means ALL of the original audio data is there.
 
Yeah, this has all been explained to him. And like usual, he goes on and on and ignores the answers for the questions asked.

His posts are becoming unbearable anymore and I refuse to answer anymore of them.
 
