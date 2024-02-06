RIP My Brother Best Friend Ever

Kenneth Francis Fraser (AKA Greaser) age 54 My BrotherIt is with great sadness, lots of tears and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our son, brother, uncle & friend.Kenneth was Born June 14th, 1969 and had passed away peacefully on January 17,2024. After a sudden decline in his health due to complications from an infection in London, Ontario Hospital.Kenneth was in extremely good spirits and still smiling leading up to the day he passed with his brother and best friend Gerard by his side.Kenneth was predeceased by his father George Fraser, and survived by his mother Harriet Fraser, brothers Gerard Fraser, Paul Fraser (Karen), sister Shauna Fraser, nieces Danae Gatza and Courtney Fraser and family.Kenneth was born and lived his younger years in New Waterford, Cape Breton, Nova Scotia until he moved to Kitchener, Ontario 35 years ago.Kenneth worked most of his career as a Machine Operator. He really enjoyed working at Utility Supply Corporation in Kitchener, Ontario.Kenneth absolutely loved life and lived it to the fullest. If you were fortunate enough to have met him you would remember his smile, his laughter & great sense of humor. Kenneth had a big heart and a kind gentle soul who would do anything for anybody.Kenneth was a big fan of the Toronto Blue Jays and Toronto Maple Leafs. Kenneth favorite things to do were to buy lotto tickets, BBQ's and making creamy seafood chowder to share with others and eating Cape Breton Lobster!“Miss me a little but not too long,And not with your head bowed low,Remember the love that we once shared,Miss me but let me go.”