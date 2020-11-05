RIP Intel: AMD Ryzen 9 5950X CPU Review & Benchmarks (Workstation, Gaming, Overclocking)

Having said that, with Intel set to launch Rocket Lake at the end of Q1 next year with 8 cores, this sub-$300 market is going to be ripe for any AMD Zen3 APU to come in and take that price bracket. AMD never launched Zen2 APUs into the consumer market, which might indicate a fast follow-on with Zen3. Watch this space – a monolithic Zen3 APU is going to be exciting.