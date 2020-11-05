RIP Intel: AMD Ryzen 9 5950X CPU Review & Benchmarks (Workstation, Gaming, Overclocking)

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 6,749
"Our review of the AMD R9 5950X CPU is the first of the Zen 3 CPU benchmarks we're posting. We're also reviewing the AMD R5 5600X, R7 5800X, and R9 5900X, all going up today."
Last i looked there was plenty of 5600x stock at NeweggNow to find one to buy somehow. Props to AMD though. Intel better get it together.
very interesting if true, and maybe worth the wait over Renoir if it gets here fast - and maybe AMD can get their naming schemes in sync.Having said that, with Intel set to launch Rocket Lake at the end of Q1 next year with 8 cores, this sub-$300 market is going to be ripe for any AMD Zen3 APU to come in and take that price bracket. AMD never launched Zen2 APUs into the consumer market, which might indicate a fast follow-on with Zen3. Watch this space – a monolithic Zen3 APU is going to be exciting.