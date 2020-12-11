RIP CentOS

With IBM killing CentOS, what will the IT professionals here be moving to as a replacement?



FYI - IBM unilaterally changed End of Support for CentOS8 from 2029 to 2021. End of Support for CentOS7 remains at 2024 but for all we know, they could change that to.



Thinking of evaluating openSUSE to replace my CentOS7 boxes. Will probably start with my home servers and see how it goes.