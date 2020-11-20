RIP Arecibo, many Goldeneye 007 grudge matches were settled on you

The Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico suffered support cable breakages, severely damaging the dish below and putting the supported cradle above the dish in a perilous state. If one more cable snaps, the whole structure is at imminent risk of collapsing. The decision was made by several engineering firms and the National Science Foundation that it would be too costly and too dangerous to repair the dish, so it has been scheduled to be decommissioned and demolished, putting an end to its 57 year history.

https://www.theverge.com/2020/11/19...-decommission-structural-collapse-cable-break
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news...close-national-science-foundation/6344609002/

For those too young to understand the title, it was used as a set in the 1995 Bond movie, GoldenEye; Which was later adapted into a hit video game for the Nintendo 64 in 1997, Goldeneye 007. In the game, the Arecibo Observatory was modeled into the map "Antenna Cradle".
 
Yep, been following this story. Sad to see it go. We still can walk on it in the video games though!

They should put a dummy of Alec Travelyan at the bottom and blow it up, that would be fitting.

 
Definitely a great thing it was pictured in films and games to see and be on it without actually being there.

A 15,000 pound steel cable with that much tension on it snapping will turn a human into a fine mist of red juice if hit by it. Normal crane steel cables have been known to slice people in half. Steel cables under tension are terrifying. The sound they make just before snapping is enough to make you shart yourself.
 
