The Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico suffered support cable breakages, severely damaging the dish below and putting the supported cradle above the dish in a perilous state. If one more cable snaps, the whole structure is at imminent risk of collapsing. The decision was made by several engineering firms and the National Science Foundation that it would be too costly and too dangerous to repair the dish, so it has been scheduled to be decommissioned and demolished, putting an end to its 57 year history.For those too young to understand the title, it was used as a set in the 1995 Bond movie, GoldenEye; Which was later adapted into a hit video game for the Nintendo 64 in 1997, Goldeneye 007. In the game, the Arecibo Observatory was modeled into the map "Antenna Cradle".