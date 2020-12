This is a lot of smoke and mirrors. India is something like the 194th out of 197 cost of living countries in the entire world (the only countries behind them are Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Syria). You have to pay them a relative wage or else you would destroy society (case in point, my high school friend was there and had an assistant for the couple weeks he was there. He gave him a $200 tip when he left, and the guy promptly left his wife and children and moved away because he was now "rich"). This is really no different than Amazon "only" paying people $15/hr in the US.The real question is why is Apple exploiting areas where the wages are so low instead of somewhere else.