Riot Games to start recording Valorant voice chats starting July 13

Riot Games will start recording and "temporarily" storing voice chats starting July 13. Supposedly for now it won't be used tobut to train language models.But there are future plans on expansion of the tool for use in banning toxic players. For now completely disabling voice chat will turn monitoring off, but Riot is owned by Chinese company Ten Cent so i guess if you choose to trust what they're saying is on you.Personally i don't play Valorant so it doesn't effect me but i wouldn't be happy about it if I did. Could china be using it to assess the behavior of it's citizens for use in their social credit system? I don't know seems creepy to me.