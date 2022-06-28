Riot Games to start recording Valorant voice chats starting July 13

d3athf1sh

d3athf1sh

Gawd
Dec 16, 2015
Riot Games will start recording and "temporarily" storing voice chats starting July 13. Supposedly for now it won't be used to assess behavior but to train language models. 🤔 But there are future plans on expansion of the tool for use in banning toxic players. For now completely disabling voice chat will turn monitoring off, but Riot is owned by Chinese company Ten Cent so i guess if you choose to trust what they're saying is on you.

Personally i don't play Valorant so it doesn't effect me but i wouldn't be happy about it if I did. Could china be using it to assess the behavior of it's citizens for use in their social credit system? I don't know seems creepy to me.

https://www.techspot.com/news/95085-riot-games-start-recording-valorant-player-voice-chats.html
 
Liver

Oct 24, 2005
d3athf1sh said:
so are the videos on youtube. doesn't mean they get to record me while i'm watching. but i guess you'd be cool with that too?
How are the videos on YouTube free? I pay for them with my time spent watching ads. My time isnt free, is yours? If I want to get rid of the ads, then I have to pay in another form.
 
