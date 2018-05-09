Ring of Elysium (Battle Royal Game)

Ripskin

Starting a new thread for this since it seems like it would be popular enough and to not take over the PUBG thread it started in. Quoting in the first few pertinent posts to get everyone started:

Post that started it all and explains how to get into the beta action and get the game setup:
5150Joker said:
Hey if you guys haven't heard, there's a game called Ring of Elysium that's very similar in style to PUBG but plays much better IMO. I've been playing it like crazy the last few weeks and absolutely love it. It's made by Tencent (mega Chinese publisher and maker of PUBG mobile) and is currently in beta testing in Asia right now. Despite the servers being in Asia, the lag is very manageable and the gunplay IMO blows PUBG away. Here's a video of me and some friends playing it: https://www.twitch.tv/videos/256833275

Article about it: https://www.techinferno.com/index.p...-elysium-a-pubg-clone-or-better-version-r104/

if anyone here plays it, PM me and we can team up.
Ripskin said:
Downloaded and tried ROE last night, played 14 more tonight vs any PUBG. TONS of potential & lots to love. Needs some clean up though but overall a complete blast to play. Launcher and game are fickle as hell though, cant run anything and I mean anything else on my PC till I get the game loaded ,then I can fire up screen cap, browsers and Discord. But if I load too much the game crashes. Usually the game service fails and requires a reboot to reset as well.

I think this is the first game that has a shot at really competing with PUBG in the same segment, Fortnite is the same game style just a completely different type of implementation so I don't see it as a direct competitor.
Thanks for posting that, fun game and I hope it only gets better!
Ripskin said:
5150Joker gets the credit for the post. I watched 30 seconds of video in the linked article and I was sold lol. I streamed 4 or so hours on Twitch that night which I have going on Youtube today. No editing done so it wont have any apparent bias.

Played PUBG tonight and man I miss the weighted vehicles, bullets that "work" consistently and such from ROE. Even with the 1 to 2 seconds of game lag I can adjust for consistency like that. I'm up to 74 or 75 chicken dinners but its getting to be a chore some nights with the bs still rampant. Not as bad as it was but lean togglers and such abound :( Both games have a lot to offer but I think ROE wins out for me right now because it just works properly overall. I really hope PUBG gets their head out of the sand and gets their game back up to par.
5150Joker said:
Yup check out the techinferno article linked above it tells you how it’s built into the game.
bizzmeister said:
Wow, the game is fucking great guys! Literally felt like playing in a US server for me. Only complaint was that i could not run 1440p as mentioned, capped at 1920x1080 but the game honestly felt great. Dare i say, felt even less ice skatey feeling then PUBG. and in my 2nd game right now, in solo, i just won!

hahah

I have a few video's on Youtube (Ripskin16) for an intro and some thoughts after one round, some live streaming then the final video is some thoughts and comparison towards PUBG. No editing to seem like it is biased. If anyone is interested you can watch the intro info then skip to the outro thoughts. I think one round I get 8 kills.
 
I played some Duo and Squad tonight with some friends (3) and had a blast. Though neither of my friends can get PTT to work with discord in the game lol. My main PTT key in Discord is set up as the walk key in game and that is not a key you can rebind through the UI at the moment lol.

We didnt get above top 4 but we did take about about 15 people in one round. I keep getting hosed by compensating like I'm playing PUBG still lol :(
 
Awesome game but i had to try to launch it 6-7 times before the game booted up lol.
 
bizzmeister said:
Awesome game but i had to try to launch it 6-7 times before the game booted up lol.
Yeah I have found that a lot of things running on my PC will conflict with it causing launch issues. The first time I played I was getting ready to shut down and had closed everything so I had no issues. Second day I had everything loaded and the launcher was hosed. Took 5 or so reboots closing more and more until it worked lol. Now when I launch the only thing I have running is Discord. Then I'll load my screen capture software and try to leave it at that for fewer issues.

Hopefully they get the game patched up soon to reduce some of those bugs.
 
Good to see a thread dedicated to ROE and more players giving it a try. It is easily my favorite BR game right now since I originally enjoyed PUBG but like many found it lacking. This game seems to fill the gaps left by PUBG and I think by the time it's ready for 1.0, it will have surpassed PUBG in every way. I have a discord I use with some friends if anyone wants to join it: https://discord.gg/reZBPXX

Ripskin I'm watching your first video atm but you mentioned not finding freelook, for some reason they don't have it in the binds (that's still a WIP like most of the settings) but its by default the ALT key. Also, there's going to be melee + climbing ladders built into the game later down the road as it matures. For this month, according to Grimmz (he's a fairly popular streamer who keeps in contact with Tencent) there will be a massive patch coming for the game which should make everyone quite happy. Personally I'm hoping they finally implement the destructible environments they featured in their trailer:

 
I have been playing nonstop since I f found this thread, and I cant get enough it plays the way pubg could or should. in game name is Dirtnap would like to find some people to group with usually on in the am west coast time as I work grave.

https://imgur.com/I52a2P5

that boat is bad ass
 
I just downloaded it. Is the game down? I see maintenance at the bottom of the screen in the Garena window after clicking on it.
 
brennok said:
I just downloaded it. Is the game down? I see maintenance at the bottom of the screen in the Garena window after clicking on it.
It's back up now, there was some scheduled maintenance and a small patch. When it applies the patch, the language will default back to Thai so you'll need to set it to English again.
 
5150Joker said:
Ripskin I'm watching your first video atm but you mentioned not finding freelook, for some reason they don't have it in the binds (that's still a WIP like most of the settings) but its by default the ALT key. Also, there's going to be melee + climbing ladders built into the game later down the road as it matures. For this month, according to Grimmz (he's a fairly popular streamer who keeps in contact with Tencent) there will be a massive patch coming for the game which should make everyone quite happy. Personally I'm hoping they finally implement the destructible environments they featured in their trailer:

Ah lol, I rebound alt to my ptt key. I'll have to change that tomorrow, Thanks!

I want to rebind walk as thats my discord chat key hah. Oh well, not the end of the world, I should have looked for a full key list for the hidden ones. Really really cant wait for the destructible environment and ladders. Melee I could take or leave. Having some more players on the servers (once they are ready to sustain them) will help the mid game a bit as well.

Its close to PUBG, just some minor issues and tweaks and they'll be there. I love PUBG but they need to get their head out of the sand and put the lawsuits down. I have friends who want to play with us again now since their bullets count and the game "works" on a fundamental level lol.

I'll have to do a follow up / focused vid fixing some of my incorrect statements.
 
5150Joker said:
Shadowplay works for me but if that doesn't work for you then try OBS with NVENC (if you have an NVIDIA GPU).
I use Action! and it has no issues (kind of surprising). My friend on OBS cant stream as "game" but in screen mode.
 
Have been playing this for a few days now, and LOVE IT.
BUT, they need to work on the whole game/launcher crash. After about 6 tries and no go I just give up and play some PUBG.
O and the res, playing this on a 40" 4K TV at 1080 is hell
 
5150Joker said:
It's back up now, there was some scheduled maintenance and a small patch. When it applies the patch, the language will default back to Thai so you'll need to set it to English again.
Yeah I finally got in later that night. I killed 3 and made it into the top 12 I think, but then I died.

The game seems ok, but being my first entry into the pubg clones I don't know they appeal to me. I ran around for a good 10 minutes just picking up things and never seeing anyone.
 
brennok said:
I ran around for a good 10 minutes just picking up things and never seeing anyone.
Right now the server cap is 60 players and its a fairly large map. Have to try and watch where people go and land near by. Mid game can be a bit dull of you're out on your own. If you go way out on your own expect to be alone for a while typically.
 
5150Joker said:
Odd I’ve never had the launcher crash on me. What’s your configuration Doom5003 ?
Mine crashes every time I finish playing but mine is conflicting with some other apps I have running. If I run more than just discord at the time I try to load up nothing works and I have to reboot. The last patch may have fixed some of it but I dont have time to test lol. Easier to just pander to its fickle needs for now.

Wonder if your having similar issues Doom.
 
Ripskin said:
Mine crashes every time I finish playing but mine is conflicting with some other apps I have running. If I run more than just discord at the time I try to load up nothing works and I have to reboot. The last patch may have fixed some of it but I dont have time to test lol. Easier to just pander to its fickle needs for now.

Wonder if your having similar issues Doom.
I've got the following running in the background and it's never crashed:

  1. Chrome
  2. Steam
  3. Logitech software
  4. Streamlabs OBS
  5. Streamlabels
  6. Garena
  7. Gyazo
  8. Discord
  9. X-Mouse
  10. AI Suite 3
  11. Samsung Magician
  12. Malware Bytes
  13. NVCP (to change the resolution to 1440p)
  14. Boom replay
  15. GeForce Experience
I wonder if there's a certain application that's causing problems w/this game for you guys.

Anyway with this latest patch it seems they raised the footstep sounds again which is nice, it's a halfway medium between the original terribly loud footsteps and the recent too quiet ones. Also, the cars drive fantastic now and you can't even feel the latency one bit. I won a game earlier with 14 kills by just driving around and honking my horn to bait people and when they'd fire, I'd take cover and take them out. During the final circle, I did the same thing and one guy popped out from behind a tree and I ran him over lol.
 
I have the following running:

Steam
Origin
AURA Lighting Control
ASUS GPU Tweak II
HWinfo
Blizzard/Battle
Logitech
Discord
GeForce Experience
Garena
RTSS
Sound Blaster Control Panel

Cant think of anything else that's running.

Will test if maybe I close some of those like steam, origin and blizzard
 
I generally never have dull moments as I drop in those big cities and after that move towards the gun fire:D
Glad to here the vehicles are usable now, as they were a death trap. The latency issue with them were such a big problem that I couldn't use them unless it was in a straight line.
Still needs a higher res though.
 
5150Joker said:
Are you OC'ing the GPU? Maybe turn it to default and turn those apps off and see if it helps. I forgot mention I also have GeForce Experience running.
Ill do the elimination game until I find what's causing the problem.
Will report back if I find anything conclusive.
 
5150Joker said:
I wonder if there's a certain application that's causing problems w/this game for you guys.l.
At first the game would dump only on exit so no big deal. After the first patch since I started playing its only Garena that is picky as hell. I thought it was just my recording software as others have mentioned some issues getting things to capture the game but tonight I had Chrome up with my usual tabs and it locked up. Wasnt worth a reboot but I dunno. Game seems to load and close out fine now.
 
Doom5003 said:
I generally never have dull moments as I drop in those big cities and after that move towards the gun fire:D
Glad to here the vehicles are usable now, as they were a death trap. The latency issue with them were such a big problem that I couldn't use them unless it was in a straight line.
Still needs a higher res though.
I play a few ways but in PUBG I usually dont rush to a fight unless I'm in the area because I know hit registration is typically crap. In this I don't mind running towards a fight nor have I ever felt like the loss was game related or BS. Had a few great ones where my killer and I headshot each other lol.

Got a win the other night with a squad of friends.
 
I typical creep/sneek around in pubg but am reluctant to take action because it usually means death. I started roe the same way and had a lot of top 5-10 finishes but now I'm being more aggressive and won my first solo match today along with a couple 2nd and 3rd placements recently. It's nice being able to hit what I aim at lol
 
2 more 2nd place finishes today I have to calm down when there's 3 people left and let the other blokes do the work for me. Sound is crucial in this game I no longer shoot unless it's high% chance at kill and relocate. Same with driving, I get close to where I wanna be then stealth mode relocate. As far as mid game being meh if you don't get a sniper you probably won't win, I usually have 1 or 2 peeps to take out in the beginning than start hunting for scope/position for end game. Btw haven't played pubg/fortnite/fc5 Barely since i found roe
 
I've done decently without having good scopes or gear towards the end but placement was what got me there lol. I still play PUBG as it can be fun, but mostly I need crates to sell. I was lagging hard in ROE tonight, 3 to 5 second on average and 15 seconds at one point lol. Was funny but also difficult to play in. Just a bad server as the next game was not bad.
 
patnmel97 said:
2 more 2nd place finishes today I have to calm down when there's 3 people left and let the other blokes do the work for me. Sound is crucial in this game I no longer shoot unless it's high% chance at kill and relocate. Same with driving, I get close to where I wanna be then stealth mode relocate. As far as mid game being meh if you don't get a sniper you probably won't win, I usually have 1 or 2 peeps to take out in the beginning than start hunting for scope/position for end game. Btw haven't played pubg/fortnite/fc5 Barely since i found roe
My winning strategy is using an LVOA + Vector and I've been on quite a winning streak in solo matches. I just won the other night with 19 kills and my average is usually between 8-14 kills per win. LVOA has 4x/2x on it and the Vector 2x/red dot, I single shot them with the LVOA 4x from a distance (usually aim for the head) and then switch to auto + 2x in near distance combat and if they push closer, I switch to the vector and melt them.
 
The LVOA is savage I've just gotta be more aggressive, 37% top 10 but only have 4 kills max per round lol, it suits my play style though. Would love to group up but work grave pst, I think I will figure out the whole discord thing, haven't game socially since teamspeak was the way to go.
 
I've
Ripskin said:
I've done decently without having good scopes or gear towards the end but placement was what got me there lol. I still play PUBG as it can be fun, but mostly I need crates to sell. I was lagging hard in ROE tonight, 3 to 5 second on average and 15 seconds at one point lol. Was funny but also difficult to play in. Just a bad server as the next game was not bad.
I've been lagging every few rounds but not that bad, I find this game easier to jump in the next round then pubg because the rounds are shorter and the hitboxes are better
 
patnmel97 said:
I've

I've been lagging every few rounds but not that bad, I find this game easier to jump in the next round then pubg because the rounds are shorter and the hitboxes are better
Totally, your not in a lobby for 60 seconds minimum and its less annoying to get killed and move on. Overall my latency before the game tick rate stuff is about 1 - 3 seconds. With it being mostly stable it makes predicting shots manageable and since the hits registration is much better its totally playable even with some lag.
 
This is PubG 2.0. Works so much better even playing on servers in Thailand. The original pubg coders should be ashamed of themselves.
 
Is it just me, lag or bad hit detection but I've been killed, by a car (run over) when the car was more then 20 feet away from me. Through a solid brick wall, with a vehicle between myself and shooter.
 
I haven't seen anything wonky with the vehicles. I have seen some strange lag with some players. Like they are stuck in place and having a seizure. Might be them though. Overall, the game runs way better than pubg. Especially the hit reg.
 
I have had some bad servers where people are running in place or I rubber banded to 30 seconds in the past. But those have been rare. Due to lag coming from N/A I have seen some cars take me down when they are 5 to 10 feet away but I had no way to avoid them.
 
Lame, did okay last week but this week games have not gone well for me. No big deal just some laggy servers and just not aiming or shooting well. Logged in tonight to play with my friends like usual and apparently I have been suspended till 2028... Had to reach out to them over facebook since their online customer service form is broken. I had a few funny and decent rounds a few weeks ago but nothing crazy. No explanation or reason behind so I find myself very confused and annoyed. Hopefully they can help or review the logs to validate it. Maybe their new report system got over zealous or something.

Sigh.
 
Ripskin said:
Lame, did okay last week but this week games have not gone well for me. No big deal just some laggy servers and just not aiming or shooting well. Logged in tonight to play with my friends like usual and apparently I have been suspended till 2028... Had to reach out to them over facebook since their online customer service form is broken. I had a few funny and decent rounds a few weeks ago but nothing crazy. No explanation or reason behind so I find myself very confused and annoyed. Hopefully they can help or review the logs to validate it. Maybe their new report system got over zealous or something.

Sigh.
There's been reports of others experiencing the same problem. I'd just register another account and start playing again rather than wait on their non-existent customer service to respond. Make sure you don't have autohotkey or other 3rd party apps that could possibly be detected by TenProtect as a cheat (even if it isn't one). I've been taking an extended break from ROE as I'm awaiting the destructible environments release which is hopefully coming this month.
 
