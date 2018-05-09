Ring of Elysium (Battle Royal Game)

Starting a new thread for this since it seems like it would be popular enough and to not take over the PUBG thread it started in. Quoting in the first few pertinent posts to get everyone started:
Post that started it all and explains how to get into the beta action and get the game setup:
==========================================================================
I have a few video's on Youtube (Ripskin16) for an intro and some thoughts after one round, some live streaming then the final video is some thoughts and comparison towards PUBG. No editing to seem like it is biased. If anyone is interested you can watch the intro info then skip to the outro thoughts. I think one round I get 8 kills.
Post that started it all and explains how to get into the beta action and get the game setup:
==========================================================================
==========================================================================Hey if you guys haven't heard, there's a game called Ring of Elysium that's very similar in style to PUBG but plays much better IMO. I've been playing it like crazy the last few weeks and absolutely love it. It's made by Tencent (mega Chinese publisher and maker of PUBG mobile) and is currently in beta testing in Asia right now. Despite the servers being in Asia, the lag is very manageable and the gunplay IMO blows PUBG away. Here's a video of me and some friends playing it: https://www.twitch.tv/videos/256833275
Article about it: https://www.techinferno.com/index.p...-elysium-a-pubg-clone-or-better-version-r104/
if anyone here plays it, PM me and we can team up.
Downloaded and tried ROE last night, played 14 more tonight vs any PUBG. TONS of potential & lots to love. Needs some clean up though but overall a complete blast to play. Launcher and game are fickle as hell though, cant run anything and I mean anything else on my PC till I get the game loaded ,then I can fire up screen cap, browsers and Discord. But if I load too much the game crashes. Usually the game service fails and requires a reboot to reset as well.
I think this is the first game that has a shot at really competing with PUBG in the same segment, Fortnite is the same game style just a completely different type of implementation so I don't see it as a direct competitor.
Thanks for posting that, fun game and I hope it only gets better!
5150Joker gets the credit for the post. I watched 30 seconds of video in the linked article and I was sold lol. I streamed 4 or so hours on Twitch that night which I have going on Youtube today. No editing done so it wont have any apparent bias.
Played PUBG tonight and man I miss the weighted vehicles, bullets that "work" consistently and such from ROE. Even with the 1 to 2 seconds of game lag I can adjust for consistency like that. I'm up to 74 or 75 chicken dinners but its getting to be a chore some nights with the bs still rampant. Not as bad as it was but lean togglers and such abound Both games have a lot to offer but I think ROE wins out for me right now because it just works properly overall. I really hope PUBG gets their head out of the sand and gets their game back up to par.
Yup check out the techinferno article linked above it tells you how it’s built into the game.
Wow, the game is fucking great guys! Literally felt like playing in a US server for me. Only complaint was that i could not run 1440p as mentioned, capped at 1920x1080 but the game honestly felt great. Dare i say, felt even less ice skatey feeling then PUBG. and in my 2nd game right now, in solo, i just won!
hahah
View attachment 72165
I have a few video's on Youtube (Ripskin16) for an intro and some thoughts after one round, some live streaming then the final video is some thoughts and comparison towards PUBG. No editing to seem like it is biased. If anyone is interested you can watch the intro info then skip to the outro thoughts. I think one round I get 8 kills.
Last edited: