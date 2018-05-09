Ring of Elysium (Battle Royal Game)

5150Joker said:



Ripskin I'm watching your first video atm but you mentioned not finding freelook, for some reason they don't have it in the binds (that's still a WIP like most of the settings) but its by default the ALT key. Also, there's going to be melee + climbing ladders built into the game later down the road as it matures. For this month, according to Grimmz (he's a fairly popular streamer who keeps in contact with Tencent) there will be a massive patch coming for the game which should make everyone quite happy. Personally I'm hoping they finally implement the destructible environments they featured in their trailer: Click to expand...

Ah lol, I rebound alt to my ptt key. I'll have to change that tomorrow, Thanks!I want to rebind walk as thats my discord chat key hah. Oh well, not the end of the world, I should have looked for a full key list for the hidden ones. Really really cant wait for the destructible environment and ladders. Melee I could take or leave. Having some more players on the servers (once they are ready to sustain them) will help the mid game a bit as well.Its close to PUBG, just some minor issues and tweaks and they'll be there. I love PUBG but they need to get their head out of the sand and put the lawsuits down. I have friends who want to play with us again now since their bullets count and the game "works" on a fundamental level lol.I'll have to do a follow up / focused vid fixing some of my incorrect statements.