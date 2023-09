Ring of Elysium (Battle Royal Game)

Good to see a thread dedicated to ROE and more players giving it a try. It is easily my favorite BR game right now since I originally enjoyed PUBG but like many found it lacking. This game seems to fill the gaps left by PUBG and I think by the time it's ready for 1.0, it will have surpassed PUBG in every way. I have a discord I use with some friends if anyone wants to join it: https://discord.gg/reZBPXX Ripskin I'm watching your first video atm but you mentioned not finding freelook, for some reason they don't have it in the binds (that's still a WIP like most of the settings) but its by default the ALT key. Also, there's going to be melee + climbing ladders built into the game later down the road as it matures. For this month, according to Grimmz (he's a fairly popular streamer who keeps in contact with Tencent) there will be a massive patch coming for the game which should make everyone quite happy. Personally I'm hoping they finally implement the destructible environments they featured in their trailer: