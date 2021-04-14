RiMS Racing: High simulation motorcycle racing game from creators of the RIDE series

Armenius

Armenius

Fully [H]
Joined
Jan 28, 2014
Messages
24,699
From the creators of the Gran Turismo-style motorcycle series RIDE comes a new high simulation motorcycle game called RiMS Racing. The game makes the player both mechanic and rider, as you're tasked with analyzing and maintaining one of the eight accurately reproduced high performance motorcycles included in the game. You will be responsible for every component on the bike in extracting the most performance, as you select from a roster of over 500 individual parts and 200 pieces of equipment to modify your motorcycle. The game will include 10 laser-scanned circuits from around the world to race on. The teaser trailer below was revealed yesterday. The game comes out on Steam on August 19.



1618408880394.png


1618408912578.png


1618408942619.png
 
R

Reaperkk

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Sep 30, 2000
Messages
1,909
Very curious how this will play. I'm hoping it'll be good, I'd love a good motorcycle racing game.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top