Riing quad fans not detected anymore

I just bought 7 riing quad fans from Thermaltake.







They worked at first when i installed em but today i could not detect the controller boxes in any software versions.



i tryed to switch usb connecters on the board and i tryed with only 1 box and 3 fan but none of the 2 boxes will connect at detect in the software anymore.







The fans are spinning and some of em show rainbow wave for default while others dosent want to light up.



Again last day they worked fine but then 1 of the boxes started to disapear in the software and later on both of em "died"







Whan i connect one of the boxes with 3 fans then windows says it cant recon the usb device and then it shows a yellow ! sign under usb device.



If i connect the oother box then nothing happens at all..no usb device is installed in the file manager.







I found several post about people having same issue with these..but i cant find any fix.







Do anyone here know how do fix these riing quads ?