Right to repair executive order

osrk said: I know it's shocking that he got something done in six months that the other guy couldn't even get done in 4 years. This is refreshing. Click to expand...

Biden just said to write up an executive order, there's still plenty of time for emergency lobbying and pandering by the industry to water it down. Plus, it doesn't have anywhere near as much authority as a bill being passed into law. Administrations change, and executive orders are made and erased every four years.I won't be excited unless a comprehensive law was put into place by Congress, but that'll never happen. Too much money being funneled in by anti-right to repair lobbyists from companies like Apple, Samsung, John Deere, Ford, GM, Chrysler, etc.