Right to repair executive order

pendragon1

pendragon1

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 7, 2000
Messages
28,892
if he had sign an eo people would be reeeeing about that "dictator" right?!. whats joes number of eos up to now....
might as well shoot this thread straight to soap box...
 
G

GiGaBiTe

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Apr 26, 2013
Messages
1,743
osrk said:
I know it's shocking that he got something done in six months that the other guy couldn't even get done in 4 years. This is refreshing.
Click to expand...
Biden just said to write up an executive order, there's still plenty of time for emergency lobbying and pandering by the industry to water it down. Plus, it doesn't have anywhere near as much authority as a bill being passed into law. Administrations change, and executive orders are made and erased every four years.

I won't be excited unless a comprehensive law was put into place by Congress, but that'll never happen. Too much money being funneled in by anti-right to repair lobbyists from companies like Apple, Samsung, John Deere, Ford, GM, Chrysler, etc.
 
HAL_404

HAL_404

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Dec 16, 2018
Messages
1,154
TheToE! said:
Have fun buying $200.00 gallons of milk for your wifes boyfriends kids.
Click to expand...
because of the chip shortages just wait till you see used cars hit stupid high prices similar to current GPU prices and availability. When my 2013 Scion xB (one of the most reliable standard cars currently on the road) hits $20k then I'll sell.
 
