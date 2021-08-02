Right PSUs to run a mining rig (advise needed)

Hello
I need a advice regarding right PSUs to run mining rig.
Mining rig
3x 3060 ti connected through 1x risers (VER009S)
2x 3060 connected through PCI- E 3.0 16X Graphics Card Extension cable (https://amazon.co.uk/gp/product/B087D31XSJ/)
I will have two power supplys
1. corsair gold 850w will run 2x 3060ti 550w (tdp 2x 200w + 2x risers 75w) + 1 x rtx 3060 170w (tdp 170w riser 0w) = 720w in its peak, all cards will be undervolt so it will be using less then 720w following the rull not to run more then 80% of max PSU power 24/7.
2. corsair gold 850w will run 1x 3060ti 275w (tdp 1x 200w + 1x risers 75w) + 1 x rtx 3060 170w (tdp 170w riser 0w) + mobo, cpu, mem, hdd, fans (around 200w) = 645w in its peak, all cards will be undervolt so it will be using less 645w following the rule not to run more then 80% of max PSU power 24/7.
I have read few guides and forums but if some one can double check my calculations and correct me if I am wrong.
Thank you in advance
