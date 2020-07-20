Right hand injury mouse/trackball left handed?

M-XT4DRBK, having been apparently designed for the Japanese market it sounds as if it is a tad bit on the small size..

is anyone using / have used a Elecom trackball mouse like this (left or right handed) how did it work for you?

has anyone transitioned to a left handed solution because of left handedness / injury how have you found it?

I've always wondered (as an adult) if just using pc's as a right handed person would because that is how the computers at school were set up was a mistake, as I am left handed.For a long time I just figured.. meh... however some time ago I injured my right hand in a accident and now have permanent nerve damage in my right ring finger .. basically this makes right handed mice unpleasant to use... the nerve damaged finger hits the scar / injured area and creates and unpleasant. just constantly hitting on a somewhat numb part of my finger.. I'm not sure anyone without this issue would fully understand? A challenge that comes up trying to figure out what to do about this...is thinking about it makes me much more aware of the issue.. making it hard to judge what will work and what won't.../ what is better / worse.Apparently there is exactly ONE left handed Trackball available the Elecom