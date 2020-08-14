Right angle adapter for USB 3.1 gen2 mobo header?

I built a mITX computer using the ASUS Strix Z390-I mobo (I built this computer back in the fall so Z490 was not available back then). For the CPU cooler I am using a Noctua NH-D15 dual tower cooler.Everything is great except one issue. One of the fans on the cooler protrudes out such that it is basically sitting above the left edge of the mobo, where the ATX power connector is. It's not a problem, except that I cannot attach my case's USB 3.1 type C cable to the mobo header because I can't get enough clearance due to the CPU fan.What I am looking for is a right angle adapter for USB3.1 Gen2 headers. However, I can't seem to find any. Do any of you know if such a thing exists? Where I might be able to get one? Thanks in advance!RuahrcA very crude drawing of what I am describingOr in other words, a USB 3.1 Gen2 version of this: