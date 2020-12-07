Riding on the Success of the M1, Apple Readies 32-core Chip for High-end Macs

“In addition, Apple is reportedly developing a 16-core "big" + 4 "small" core version of the M1, which could power more middle-of-the-market Macs, such as the iMac desktop, and the bulk of the MacBook Pro lineup. The 16B+4s core chip could debut as early as Spring 2021. Elsewhere, the company is reportedly stepping up efforts to develop its own high-end professional-visualization GPU that it can use in its iMac Pro and Mac Pro workstations, replacing the AMD Radeon Pro solutions found in the current generation. This graphics architecture will be built from the ground-up for the Metal 3D graphics API, as well as a parallel compute accelerator. Perhaps the 2022 debut of the Arm-powered Mac Pro could feature this GPU.”

https://www.techpowerup.com/275668/...-apple-readies-32-core-chip-for-high-end-macs
 
The sweet spot could be those mid-tier chips with 8/12/16 high-performance cores. Even an eight-core chip might outperform a lot of the speedier x86 laptop CPUs on the market, and the 12- or 16-core parts might just mop the floor with everyone else (at least in tasks where multithreading is important). I don't recall AMD or Intel roadmaps taking those companies to 12-plus cores in laptop chips in 2021.
 
