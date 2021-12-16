Richard 'Lowtax' Kyanka, founder of Something Awful and onetime king of the internet goons, dead at 45

i was surprised by this, and also that the news was initially posted to Something Awful by longtime forum administrator Fragmaster. (not sure if there's any relation?) who was a personal friend of Kyanka, and Motherboard managed to confirm with the Lee's Summit Missouri police department that Kyanka died by suicide on November 9. sorry if this is old news. i just found out.
https://www.pcgamer.com/richard-low...netime-king-of-the-internet-goons-dead-at-45/

 
