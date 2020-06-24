RGB vs YCbCr444 in Nvidia Control Panel

GiGaBiTe said: You're going to need to be a lot more specific in your question, because it doesn't make any sense as it is.



RGB what? Analog? Digital? What bit depth?



4:4:4 what? YCbCr? YPbPr? YCoCg? Click to expand...

I'm new to using a TV as a display so I'm kinda in new territory. These are the options I'm given. Does it make a difference in image qualily? In RGB I have the options of Limited and Full. The YCbCr444 only gives me the option of limited. There is also YCbCr422 but I can already tell that this option makes it look washed out.Basically I'm asking what the optimal settings would be given the hardware and color settings I have. My Gigabyte 15x has a 1070MQ. have Lemme know if you need any further info.I also wasn't sure if this is more of a video card issue since its in the Nvidia control panel or if it should be in the Display subforum.