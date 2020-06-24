RGB vs YCbCr444 in Nvidia Control Panel

I'm connecting my Gigabyte 15x to my LG OLED B9.

Is there any difference between the two? Any benefits using one over the other?
 
You're going to need to be a lot more specific in your question, because it doesn't make any sense as it is.

RGB what? Analog? Digital? What bit depth?

4:4:4 what? YCbCr? YPbPr? YCoCg?
 
I'm new to using a TV as a display so I'm kinda in new territory. These are the options I'm given. Does it make a difference in image qualily? In RGB I have the options of Limited and Full. The YCbCr444 only gives me the option of limited. There is also YCbCr422 but I can already tell that this option makes it look washed out.

Basically I'm asking what the optimal settings would be given the hardware and color settings I have. My Gigabyte 15x has a 1070MQ. have Lemme know if you need any further info.

I also wasn't sure if this is more of a video card issue since its in the Nvidia control panel or if it should be in the Display subforum.
1593050471740.png

1593050524579.png
 
