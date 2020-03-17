RGB RAM Brightness consistency along RGB light spreader

When I set my G Skill Trident RGB RAM to white, it looks like one side is brighter than the other. I'm assuming this could be due to inconsistency in the LEDs themselves or the light spreader.



I can still send the RAM in for a replacement to Amazon, but the windows for return is getting close. RAM works fine otherwise.



Anyone else have something similar? IF this is just the way it is, then okay. If not, I want to return it.



Thanks again.