I have the Gskill Trident RGB RAM, and it isn't controllable through the MB BIOS, as it jsut does it's own default thing no matter what I tell the system RGBs/water block, fans to do just using the BIOS. It is controllable using the software from Giagbte.



I'm wondering if all RAM is like that, or are some able to sync with the BIOS RGB profile?