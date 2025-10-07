RGB LED Is Getting Its Time in the Spotlight

erek
[H]F Junkie
2FA
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 13,642
“Avi Greengart of Techsponential told PCMag the difference in color fidelity was not subtle when he viewed Samsung's version. PCMag found the Hisense 116UX the brightest TV with the widest color range he had evaluated. Both the 116-inch Hisense and Samsung's 115-inch model list at $30,000. TCL introduced RGB sets in China at prices starting at the equivalent of $1,150 for a 65-inch model. Greengart cautioned that it remained unclear whether the technology would rapidly decline in price or stay expensive like MicroLED.”
Source: https://entertainment.slashdot.org/...ime-in-the-spotlight-will-tv-shoppers-tune-in
Source: https://entertainment.slashdot.org/...ime-in-the-spotlight-will-tv-shoppers-tune-in