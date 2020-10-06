RGB issue with Cooler Master AIO and MSI Mobo

Hi folksHaven't built a PC in at least two decades and just recently competed a build with a Ryzen 7 3700x, MSI MAG Tomahawk X570 Mobo and added a Cooler Master MasterLiquid ML240L V2 RGB AIO to cool the CPU (wanted to dip into water cooling, sorry for the punMother board and DRAM (G.Skill Trident Z NEO RGB) lighting works through the MSI Mystic Light software. I've routed the 3 RGB connectors together as per the instructions and a YouTube video I consulted. First time is connected it the JRAINBOW1 header which is supposed to be addressable. The Cooler Master halo on the CPI pump lit but I couldn't get the fans to light nor could I change the colours which should have been addressable. I reconnected it to the JRGB1 header and not there are no lights at all...Any suggestions to help me along? Is it possible those 4-PIN RGB connectors are reversed?