RGB Fusion Gigabyte X570 Aorus Elite problem

Hey guys,
so I tried updating the RGB Fusion software as the colours were off on my G.Skill TridentZ 32 gig kit of rgb 3600 ram. Now the software does not even "see" the ram? I have updated the bios etc but to no avail.
I even tried OpenRGB and it said it could not read info for the ram.
Is this an problem with the mobo itself?
Thanks in advance.
