RGB Fusion Gigabyte 3080 TI extreme auros

Psycrow

Psycrow

Gawd
Joined
Feb 26, 2010
Messages
528
I got a 3080 ti Gigabyte Auros extreme card with a Asus maximus extreme XIII ( yes i like extreme)
I have installed Armoury crate as default for my motherboard but cant controle the leds on my gpu in that tool.
So i installed RGB fusion 2,0 and it dosent work at all. It looks like this...is that cuz i have armory crate installed ?

View attachment gb0t6fr9vgg81.webp
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top