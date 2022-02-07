RGB Fusion Gigabyte 3080 TI extreme auros

Psycrow
I got a 3080 ti Gigabyte Auros extreme card with a Asus maximus extreme XIII ( yes i like extreme)
I have installed Armoury crate as default for my motherboard but cant controle the leds on my gpu in that tool.
So i installed RGB fusion 2,0 and it dosent work at all. It looks like this...is that cuz i have armory crate installed ?
View attachment gb0t6fr9vgg81.webp
