RGB fans inside Antec GX 202

I know it's kind of an old case now but since I installed a Thermalright RGB fan that came with a Thermalright heatsink inside an Antec GX 202 case. I already had installed 2 Cooler Master RGB fans at the front. The Thermalright fan ended up being not as bright but also a shade darker in color. Still a fairly cool look but just so you'll know the difference here's a pic.By the way, I adjusted the exposure of the camera to see more accurately. The Cooler Master fan may not have been quite as bright as in the pic but you get the general idea.Also, note that the side panel on the Antec GX 202 is also quite dark.