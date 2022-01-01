RGB bias (cutoff) 2060u

Some time ago this was suggested to me to adjust the RGB cutoff as I needed to raise the NVIDIA gamma control quite a lot to pull the details out of the dark on the 2060u. Where the default is 1 I had to use as high as 1.7.



Originally the RGB cutoff was 18 76 65, Now it is 41 125 130, I don't think this monitor was ever adjusted since it was new, probably signs the tube is aging.



After adjusting the cutoff the picture appears to be more vivid and with detail, colors are more saturated and this is with the NVIDIA gamma control set to 1. Before when I set the NVIDIA gamma control to 1.7 the picture seemed a little washed out compared to how it is now.