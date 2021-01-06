Revving / click sound after installing new PSU + fan rpms

Hey guys. I put this in General HW since I'm thinking it's PSU related but could be other hardware. So Installed an EVGA SuperNOVA GT 650w (with 'auto' eco mode), and after a couple days I am noticing a sound in my system. It's like something is 'revving up', almost like a tiny motor, then a soft click or tap. Pretty fast like vrooom click vrooom click over and over. Only when I have certain things open , like streaming video or google maps. Running games or benchmarks or idling in windows it's quiet. I'm not even sure it's the PSU, it's nearly impossible to pinpoint where sound is coming from. I've opened it up and used a paper towel tube, and it's still hard to tell. From outside it sounds like it's coming from an opening in the psu shroud, but not near the PSU. It did not do this before installing new PSU which is why I'm thinking that. Would it make that noise if ECO mode is turning on and off rapidly? This one doesn't have a switch to disable it. Trying to decide if I should return it. With the PSU installed and the fan pointing down it is hard to see if the fan is spinning, but it doesn't look like it's moving at all even when the sound happens.



Edit: I want to stress that this doesn't sound like any fan revving that I've heard, more like an electronic revving, like a little RC car or something.



One other thing is that my Chassis 3 fan, after updating BIOS at the same time as PSU, is spiking to 19,000 RPM in the bios and in windows monitoring software. It's every 5 seconds or so, but depending on the polling rate, maybe it's more and that is the noise? Visually, my fans seem to be spinning consistently with eachother at the reported ~500 rpm. I'm guessing no as I still see them spiking even when I don't hear sound.



ASRock Phantom Gaming 4 a/c

Ryzen 5 3600 on stock cooler

NVIDIA Geforce 1660 Super

M.2 SSD + SATA SSD