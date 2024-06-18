Revolutionary Samsung tech that enables stacking HBM memory on CPU or GPU arrives this year — SAINT-D HBM scheduled for 2024 rollout, says report

erek
"Samsung's new 3D packaging method involves stacking HBM chips vertically on top of processors, which differs from the existing 2.5D technology that connects HBM chips and GPUs horizontally via a silicon interposer. This vertical stacking approach eliminates the need for the silicon interposer but requires a new base die for HBM memory that is made using a sophisticated process technology.
The 3D packaging technology offers significant benefits for HBM, including faster data transfers, cleaner signals, reduced power consumption, and lower latencies, but at relatively high packaging costs. Samsung plans to offer this advanced 3D HBM packaging as a turnkey service, where its memory business division produces HBM chips, and the foundry unit assembles actual processors for fabless companies."
Source: https://www.tomshardware.com/tech-i...-d-hbm-scheduled-for-2024-rollout-says-report