Revolutionary Samsung tech that enables stacking HBM memory on CPU or GPU arrives this year — SAINT-D HBM scheduled for 2024 rollout, says report

"Samsung's new 3D packaging method involves stacking HBM chips vertically on top of processors, which differs from the existing 2.5D technology that connects HBM chips and GPUs horizontally via a silicon interposer. This vertical stacking approach eliminates the need for the silicon interposer but requires a new base die for HBM memory that is made using a sophisticated process technology.
The 3D packaging technology offers significant benefits for HBM, including faster data transfers, cleaner signals, reduced power consumption, and lower latencies, but at relatively high packaging costs. Samsung plans to offer this advanced 3D HBM packaging as a turnkey service, where its memory business division produces HBM chips, and the foundry unit assembles actual processors for fabless companies."

Source: https://www.tomshardware.com/tech-i...-d-hbm-scheduled-for-2024-rollout-says-report
 
This is gonna be a big deal….
Being able to stick 2GB of HBM on die for less than you can 100MB of L3 opens a lot of possibilities.

It’s not as fast, but the quantity more than covers the gap.
 
This is gonna be a big deal….
Being able to stick 2GB of HBM on die for less than you can 100MB of L3 opens a lot of possibilities.

It’s not as fast, but the quantity more than covers the gap.
I would imagine this would be a boost for onboard graphics.
 
I would imagine this poses a large thermal issue, staking hot silicon on hot silicon is not ideal for cooling. Hence, curent solutions utilizing a horizontal footprint.
 
I would imagine this poses a large thermal issue, staking hot silicon on hot silicon is not ideal for cooling. Hence, curent solutions utilizing a horizontal footprint.
The general idea here is it lets everyone use less power decreasing heat generated.

https://semiconductor.samsung.com/n...gs-3d-ic-cube-is-reshaping-the-foundry-world/

Samsung uses a polymer based interface material that lets them transfer heat around pretty well for a balanced spread and better cooling. But that is a big topic.

https://semiengineering.com/navigating-heat-in-advanced-packaging/
 
So anyone have any guess as to when this technology will make its appearance in AMD CPUs or GPUs, or NVidia GPUs?
 
So anyone have any guess as to when this technology will make its appearance in AMD CPUs or GPUs, or NVidia GPUs?
2026 probably, if it gets in GPU's at all. Samsung's nodes haven't been as good as TSMC's. But maybe their new 3nm one will be TSMC's equal.

Nvidia's 3xxx GPU's were on Samsung 8nm and why they ran as hot as they did.
 
