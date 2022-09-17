Reviving SSD with only 16% health per HD Sentinel Pro?

I fired up a backup laptop that I haven't used for years now. Error message said in effect, "No boot drive detected." I removed the drive from the laptop, plugged it in to my desktop and analyzed it with HD Sentinel Pro. The report was many bad sectors and only 16% health.



It's an old Crucial MX 300, with 275 MB reported on the label. I don't need to save the contents of the drive, since I can always install a fresh copy of Win 10. The question is how can I somehow force this drive to re-initialize and map out all the bad sectors.