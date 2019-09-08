Revisiting my caselabs and its huge case

So I dusted off the 7 or 8 years old Caselabs TH10 magnum
Decided to move 3900x from my crystal 570x to this behemoth.
What the mother of F was I thinking.
7 x120mm radiators for a simple 2080ti and 3900x????
But it's fun to see how nostalgically large this gargantuan case is. I could fit 5 ATX boards in this thing.
It's still being built so no need to burn me for the cables etc...
Decided to move 3900x from my crystal 570x to this behemoth.
What the mother of F was I thinking.
7 x120mm radiators for a simple 2080ti and 3900x????
But it's fun to see how nostalgically large this gargantuan case is. I could fit 5 ATX boards in this thing.
It's still being built so no need to burn me for the cables etc...
Attachments
-
5.3 KB Views: 21
-
26.1 KB Views: 21
-
3.2 KB Views: 20
-
23.8 KB Views: 20
-
21.8 KB Views: 19
-
4.3 KB Views: 18
Last edited: