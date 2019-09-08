Revisiting my caselabs and its huge case

T

tangoseal

[H]ardForum Junkie
Joined
Dec 18, 2010
Messages
8,218
So I dusted off the 7 or 8 years old Caselabs TH10 magnum

Decided to move 3900x from my crystal 570x to this behemoth.

What the mother of F was I thinking.

7 x120mm radiators for a simple 2080ti and 3900x????

But it's fun to see how nostalgically large this gargantuan case is. I could fit 5 ATX boards in this thing.

It's still being built so no need to burn me for the cables etc...

20190908-210008.jpg


20190908-210019.jpg


20190908-210028.jpg


20190908-210036.jpg


20190908-210052.jpg


20190908-210103.jpg
 

Attachments

Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top