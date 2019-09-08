Revisiting my caselabs and its huge case

So I dusted off the 7 or 8 years old Caselabs TH10 magnumDecided to move 3900x from my crystal 570x to this behemoth.What the mother of F was I thinking.7 x120mm radiators for a simple 2080ti and 3900x????But it's fun to see how nostalgically large this gargantuan case is. I could fit 5 ATX boards in this thing.It's still being built so no need to burn me for the cables etc...